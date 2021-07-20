Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

PD: Man arrested in connection to murder of teen at Phoenix apartment complex

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix shooting that killed teen

Police want to find 18-year-old Dupree Rollins after a 16-year-old was shot and killed inside of an apartment near Glenrosa and 25th Avenue in July.

PHOENIX - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a teen last month at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to police, officers responded on July 20 at 4:16 a.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

Once at the scene, officers located 16-year-old Romeo Perkins who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teen shot, killed at Phoenix apartment complex

"Preliminary information is the male was shot inside of an apartment after an altercation," Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement.

On Aug. 26, police identified 18-year-old Dupree Rollins as the suspect. Police said Friday morning that Rollins was arrested and booked into jail.

He is accused of first-degree murder.

Dupree Rollins

Dupree Rollins

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.