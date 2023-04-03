Billboards go up in Buckeye seeking more information on teen's 2020 homicide

Two digital billboards were put up in Buckeye to encourage anyone with information to come forward about the 2020 homicide of a teenage girl named Anaiah Walker.

"Anaiah Walker was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on Friday, May 22, 2020," police said. She was 16 and had been hit by a car.

With some car parts left at the scene of the homicide, investigators determined the suspect's car is likely a 2016-2018 Honda Civic LX or LE with factory color "midnight burgundy pearl."

The billboards can be seen along I-10 near Miller Road.

There is a reward of up to $12,000 from Silent Witness for anyone who can offer information that'll lead to an arrest and/or conviction.

If you know anything about the death of Walker, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speakers. You can choose to remain anonymous.

Digital billboard for Anaiah Walker in Buckeye, Arizona

Area of where Walker was killed: