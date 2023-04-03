Billboards go up in Buckeye seeking more information on teen's 2020 homicide

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
11
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dust Advisory
from MON 2:38 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County

Billboards go up in Buckeye seeking more information on teen's 2020 homicide

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Billboards go up in Buckeye seeking more information on teen's 2020 homicide

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Two digital billboards were put up in Buckeye to encourage anyone with information to come forward about the 2020 homicide of a teenage girl named Anaiah Walker.

"Anaiah Walker was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on Friday, May 22, 2020," police said. She was 16 and had been hit by a car.

With some car parts left at the scene of the homicide, investigators determined the suspect's car is likely a 2016-2018 Honda Civic LX or LE with factory color "midnight burgundy pearl."

The billboards can be seen along I-10 near Miller Road.

There is a reward of up to $12,000 from Silent Witness for anyone who can offer information that'll lead to an arrest and/or conviction.

If you know anything about the death of Walker, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speakers. You can choose to remain anonymous.

Search continues for driver accused of hitting, killing 16-year-old girl in 2020

On May 5, Buckeye Police officials released new evidence as they continue to search for the driver accused of hitting a 16-year-old girl who was found dead on the median of Interstate 10 in 2020.

Digital billboard for Anaiah Walker in Buckeye, Arizona

Area of where Walker was killed:

Image 1 of 7

Buckeye Police is searching for the driver of a vehicle accused of hitting and killing 16-year-old Anaiah Walker. (Buckeye Police Department)