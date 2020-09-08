Expand / Collapse search
Bison walks through 'unseasonable' Labor Day snowstorm in Yellowstone National Park

Published 
Severe-weather
FOX 13 News

Bison walks through September snowstorm in Yellowstone

(Video: Chris Frink via Storyful)

It may still be summer for another couple of weeks, but some of the U.S. appeared to skip straight to winter weather over Labor Day.

Parts of Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and Utah saw several inches of snow accumulate due to an "unseasonably strong storm system for September" in the Rocky Mountain area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The storm brought snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph to the region, with a winter storm warning in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Related: Snow slams Colorado, West one day after record-breaking heat

Chris Frink shared video showing a bison walking through a snowstorm in Yellowstone National Park on Monday evening.

"Labor Day in Yellowstone," Frink wrote in the video's caption. "Surely this bison is a metaphor for something in 2020."

Park rangers closed Yellowstone park's east entrance on Monday due to winter weather conditions.

“At this point, there is no reopening date and time available,” the Big Horn Radio Network said.