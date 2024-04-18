Black cat, Damien, goes missing from Phoenix boarding facility. Have you seen him?

A cat is missing after staying in a Phoenix boarding facility, and his owner is begging for your help to find him.

The owner and facility employees think he must have escaped while in an outside fenced area – either jumping on the wall or slipping through the gate.

Now, a search is underway.

"I just couldn’t even believe it. I mean, how? How does this even happen?" Ayana Gordner said.

She's the owner of Damien, her black cat.

"Since he’s an overeater, I decided to put him in a place. I went out of town from Thursday to Monday night, which is kind of a long time to leave a pet. So I put him in the daycare that I have put him in before. It seemed OK the first time. There were no issues," she said.

She took Damien back to Canine Country Club and Feline Inn at Washington and 24th streets.

This time, paying for a boarding option that allowed Damien access to an outside gated area.

Everything seemed fine. But then came a phone call.

"All I heard was something like, ‘The manager did rounds on Sunday, and I don’t know how to tell you this, but Damien is missing.’ I was like, ’What?' My heart was completely broken," she said.

FOX 10 spoke with the owner of the business, but he declined an on-camera interview.

He said the staff is both distressed and perplexed that this happened, adding that they are doing what they can to find Damien, including canvassing the nearby neighborhood with flyers.

As for Gordner, she’s holding on to hope to see her feline friend again.

"I'm a person of faith and I was just praying, and was like, do you know what? I do believe in miracles, and I think God can do anything, and I just hope that he comes back to me, and that’s where I set my mind," she said.

Damien is a black cat who’s about 15 pounds and has two missing patches of fur, including one on his neck.

If you have any information on Damien, you can email Gordner at ayanagordner@icloud.com.

Map of the area where Damien went missing: