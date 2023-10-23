Blink-182 set to return to Phoenix area with new concert

You may remember that Blink-182 was in town in June 2023 for a concert. If you missed that concert, we have some good news (and a little bit of bad news).

In a statement released on the morning of Oct. 23, officials with Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale say the band will make a return to the Valley.

The bad news, however, is that the concert is set to take place next summer.

In the statement, officials with the venue say the band will perform at Desert Diamond Arena on July 2, 2024 as part of a 30-city tour that will feature stops in other U.S. cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, and New York.

Tickets for the concert in Glendale, according to officials, will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 27.

