'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say

Police are investigating an apparent murder-attempted suicide involving a man and a woman in Mesa.

According to police, the incident happened on Jan. 3 near Hawes and Guadalupe Roads. Officers responded to the home just before 3 p.m. and "found two people bloodied and unresponsive" inside.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The investigation so far is pointing to the murder and attempted suicide of husband and wife," police said. "This investigation is still ongoing and we will not know the cause of death until the medical examiners office makes that determination."

No identities were released.

Map of where the incident happened

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.