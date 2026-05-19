Boating safety tips issued ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Maricopa County officials are releasing a series of boating safety guidelines ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend to protect individuals on waterways. Properly fitted life jackets are strongly encouraged for both people and pets, with leaders emphasizing the importance of official regulatory certifications. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported performing more than 200 water rescues last year, identifying substance use as a primary threat to lake safety.



Many are getting ready to spend Memorial Day weekend out on the lake, and Maricopa County officials are offering some boating safety tips.

What they're saying:

Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin emphasized the importance of proper safety equipment for anyone planning to visit the water this holiday weekend.

"When you're on the lake, and we want people to enjoy the lake all summer, including this Memorial Day weekend, make sure you're wearing a life vest. Also, the vest should be certified by the US Coast Guard," Galvin said. "For everyone, make sure you pound that life vest, make sure it has some give, make sure it's nice and snug. If you can pull it over your ears, then it's way too big. If they go, ‘I can just grow into the life vest,’ make sure it fits nice and good."

Big picture view:

The life jackets aren't just for the human passengers; they're for the furry ones too. Joey, the adoptable German shepherd from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, loves spending time on a boat.

"Pets, just like us, they get tired when they're out swimming," Kim Powell of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said. "So having a life jacket is really important, snug bright colors so you can see it and handle it so you can lift it out. You also have to worry about the head. Be mindful, make sure they're drinking plenty of water and not allow the lake water."

By the numbers:

In addition to the life jackets, there are some other safety tips to also keep in mind. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had more than 200 rescues last year, and officials are hoping to prevent future tragedies.

Why you should care:

Galvin stated that personal accountability and sobriety remain critical components of seasonal safety initiatives on the water and surrounding areas.

"Make sure you are being responsible when it comes to alcohol. Do not use drugs, but the biggest contributing factor is due to alcohol and drug use. It is very important for me to promote safety and awareness for the lake here and all of our hiking trails make sure people keep safe and have a good time," Galvin said.