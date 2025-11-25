Bobcats spotted resting on Scottsdale home's roof

The Brief A Scottsdale resident, Shawna Hankins, captured footage of two bobcats lounging on her neighbor's roof near the base of the McDowell Mountains. Hankins, a longtime Phoenix area native, reported the bobcats remained on the rooftop for several hours, calling the sighting highly unusual.



A Scottsdale resident captured images of some unexpected guests lounging on her neighbor's roof near the McDowell Mountains.

Shawna Hankins, who lives near the base of the mountains, spotted two bobcats using the rooftop as a rest area on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 23.

Hankins, a lifelong Phoenix area resident, said she has never seen wildlife behave this way and noted that they remained on the roof for several hours.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo by Shawna Hankins