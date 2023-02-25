Expand / Collapse search
Body found near Sunset Crater National Monument

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - A dead body was found near Sunset Crater and investigators are working to learn what happened to this person.

On Feb. 24, deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a dead person south of Sunset Crater National Monument and north of Flagstaff. That's where they found a dead unidentified person.

There's no more information about the person and the condition their body was found in.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call CCSO at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

