Body of young child found in west Phoenix dumpster, mother arrested

A mother accused of dumping her young daughter's body in a west Phoenix dumpster on Christmas Eve has been arrested.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 31st Avenue and Thomas Road at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 for reports of a body found in a dumpster. When the officers got to the scene, they found the remains of a young child. The child was not identified.

On Christmas Day, investigators say they received a tip from someone claiming that 38-year-old Sophia Simmons had dumped her daughter's body in a dumpster.

"The tipster was told the young child possibly died from injuries stemming from an assault by Simmons," police said.

Sophia Simmons (MCSO)

Police obtained a search warrant for Simmons' home and found "evidence of someone attempting to clean a crime scene." Simmons was not home, but police learned she was on Interstate 10 heading back to Arizona. Simmons was eventually found in Tonopah and detained.

Simmons was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

"The investigation remains active as detectives await the findings of post-mortem examination by the Office of the Medical Examiner," police said.

Area where the body was found