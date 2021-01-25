Expand / Collapse search
Boeing sets target date for launch of uncrewed Starliner capsule

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando
article

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Jim Chilton, senior vice president for Boeing Space and Launch, left, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, and Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance are seen walking past a United Launch Allianc

Expand

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is delaying one rocket launch but has also received a target date for its launch of the Boeing Starliner capsule.

The space company announced the delay on Monday morning. They said that the launch of a United Launch Atlas V 551 rocket carrying the STP-3 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has been delayed to enable the customer to evaluate the launch readiness of the STP Satellite-6 spacecraft.

ULA's next launch will reportedly be Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), aboard an Atlas V rocket.  The rocket is expected to liftoff from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on March 25th, 2021. 

The Starliner capsule, while it will be uncrewed in March, is expected to eventually bring astronauts into space -- similar to SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

