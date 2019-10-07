Border agent dies on patrol near Arizona-Mexico border; authorities say no evidence of foul play

article

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has died after being found unresponsive while on patrol near the Arizona border, but authorities say there's no evidence of foul play.

The agency's Tucson sector says in a Monday statement that agents Sunday found 44-year-old Robert Hotten unresponsive near Mount Washington south of Patagonia in southeastern Arizona. He was patrolling alone, which is customary.

The agents rendered first aid before Hotten was airlifted to a ground ambulance. The 10-year Border Patrol veteran died on the way to a Nogales area hospital.

Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal has thanked agents and medical workers who tried to revive Hotten and offered condolences to his family.

The cause of death remains unknown, but an agency spokesman tells the Arizona Republic foul play is not suspected.