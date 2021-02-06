Border Patrol rescues woman stranded in southern Arizona mountain range

A Border Patrol helicopter crew rescued a migrant woman who was unable to walk in a southern Arizona mountain range on Feb. 3.

Investigators said they found her Wednesday morning more than 13 miles north of the border in the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness. Officials say she was dehydrated and suffered severe pain in her legs.

Crews say she had a cell phone and was able to call 911. Due to the rugged terrain, a rescuer with the Tucson Border Patrol had to be hoisted down 125 feet to bring her to safety.

The helicopter flew to a Border Patrol checkpoint along Highway 286 where the woman was treated before an ambulance arrived.

