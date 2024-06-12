article

A 7-year-old boy in Illinois was honored for his courage against cancer with a special ceremony by his state’s National Guard .

Jamir Gibbs has leukemia, and was having an especially hard time earlier this year when he also came down with bacterial meningitis.

Jamir’s teacher reached out to her friend with the National Guard , Beau Detrick, and shared that she had a student who was struggling physically and spiritually and needed some encouragement.

Detrick made a video encouraging Jamir to keep fighting and promised the next time he saw him, they would promote him to first sergeant.

"Southern Illinois is family," Jamir’s mother, Amanda Miller, said. "We've got each other's backs. The whole school district in Marion - they know Jamir. They know his story. We are truly blessed in our community ."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Seven-Year-Old Jamir Gibbs of Marion, Illinois, stands in front of the formation with 1st Sgt. Beau Detrick of November Company, Recruit Sustainment Program, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command. Photo: LTC Bradford Leighton, DVIDS

Detrick kept that promise, and over the weekend, Jamir took part in his special "promotion" ceremony and became the youngest honorary first sergeant in the history of the Illinois Army National Guard.

Jamir "smoked" the troops during his time as first sergeant for a day. He reportedly guided them through multiple push-ups.

Seven-Year-Old Jamir Gibbs of Marion, Illinois, "smokes" a formation of Soldiers with 1st Sgt. Beau Detrick of November Company, Recruit Sustainment Program, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command. Photo: LTC Bradford Leighton, Expand

RELATED: Unlikely friendship between boy and garbage truck driver captures hearts

Local and state first responders also came to support Jamir. He got to try on their tactical gear, play with a police dog, spray a fire hose and more.

Seven-year-old Jamir Gibbs of Marion, Illinois, tries a Marion (Illinois) Fire Department hose after his "promotion" ceremony. Photo: LTC Bradford Leighton, DVIDS

"It means everything," Miller said. "To have made these memories with him...To see him smiling like that. We've had some dark times this year. These moments are beautiful."

She added that her son looked "so handsome" in his military uniform.

The day was special for Detrick as well, as he assumed responsibility for the unit after 1st Sgt. Graham Young retired after nearly 29 years of military service .

This story was reported from Detroit.