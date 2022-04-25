Boy pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition after being underwater for five minutes, FD says

article

A three-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being found in a backyard pool in Phoenix on Monday, April 25 and the fire department says he was underwater for about five minutes.

Rescue crews responded to reports of a drowning near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. That's where firefighters found the boy, pulled him out of the water and Capt. Todd Keller says the boy was breathing on his own.

"Family states the child was underwater for approximately five minutes. The child is currently being transported to a pediatric hospital in critical condition," Keller said.

No further information is available.

