Boy who lost father fulfills wish to lead police patrol on toy bike



A boy in the United Kingdom, who lost his father, got to see a dream come true when he led a police patrol on his toy bike.

The "patrol" rolled on Sunday in Durham.

The video showed Harry Farrell taking four officers on special patrol through his street. "Meet future PC Harry!" the police said.

The little boy lost his father, Craig, last May when he was four years old. He then received a miniature police bike for Christmas.

Harry "had his day made," Durham Police said when officers visited him to begin the patrol.

"It was such a nice surprise for him, he was completely shocked when all the officers turned up," Harry’s mother, Emma, told Storyful. "Last week, Harry had told my mam that he was going to be a teacher when he is older, but now he says he is going to be a police officer," Emma said.

"After hearing what Harry had gone through last year, we just wanted to help bring a little bit of cheer and make him smile," the police chief said. "He had a great time – and so did we. It’s lovely to be able to do something nice for someone who has been through such a tough time recently, especially so young."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.