Brady Fire: Pine Flat residents in Yavapai County can return home

The Brief Evacuation orders for residents of Pine Flat in Yavapai County have been lifted. The order came down on Feb. 10 due to the Brady Fire, but on the night of Feb. 12, the order was lifted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Two days after evacuation orders were issued for the Pine Flat area of Yavapai County due to the Brady Fire, the orders were lifted and residents could return home.

What we know:

GO orders were issued just before 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 10. By 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, the orders were lifted.

"After consultation with fire leadership, YCSO has decided to lift the GO status for zones YCU-2174-B and YCU-2216 as of 6:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 12th, 2025. The wildfire no longer poses a threat to the Pine Flats area. All roadblocks in the area will be lifted at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14th, 2025. Until then, only residents of the evacuated area will be permitted access," the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said.

The fire has burned about 400 acres and is burning grass and brush.

What you can do:

County officials say, "We remind all Yavapai County residents of the importance of maintaining READY, preparing for, and staying aware of any possible hazards threatening your community. Register for emergency alerts at www.ycsoaz.gov/ENS, make an emergency evacuation and communication plan, and follow reputable and reliable sources for information."

Fire Conditions:

"An approaching storm will deliver gusty southwest winds the next couple of days. There is a chance for increased moisture Tuesday to Wednesday; with a possible chance of snow showers on Wednesday, but the forecast is for little to no accumulation. Firefighters will be using a full suppression strategy to achieve 100 percent containment of the Brady Fire. The cause of the Brady Fire is under investigation," the Prescott National Forest said on Feb. 10.

What we don't know:

We don't yet know the cause of the fire, but it's under investigation.