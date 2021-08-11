Broadway: Dates, theatres for all shows opening, resuming
NEW YORK - With Broadway shows suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic, theatergoers are eager to return to the Great White Way.
Ticket sales were allowed to resume in August with shows permitted to begin in September. Many productions have announced their opening and reopening dates and locations.
Keep in mind that all Broadway theaters in New York City require proof of COVID vaccination. Masks must also be worn. For the latest safety protocols, visit BroadwayLeague.com.
Bruce Springsteen performs during reopening night of "Springsteen on Broadway" for a full-capacity, vaccinated audience at St. James Theatre on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
CURRENTLY ON BROADWAY
‘Springsteen on Broadway'
The solo acoustic performance written and performed by ‘The Boss' opened on June 26 (was allowed to do so for a fully vaccinated audience) at the St. James Theatre and was scheduled to close on September 4, 2021.
‘Pass Over’
The play by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu began previews on Aug. 4 at the August Wilson Theatre. Opening night is September 12 and the closing date is October 10, 2021.
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters
OPENING/ RESUMING IN SEPTEMBER
September 2
Waitress (Ethel Barrymore Theatre)
Closing Date: January 9, 2022
Hadestown (Walter Kerr Theatre)
September 14
Chicago (Ambassador Theatre)
Hamilton (Richard Rogers Theatre)
The Lion King (Minskoff Theatre)
Wicked (George Gershwin Theatre)
September 17
Come From Away (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)
September 24
The Lehman Trilogy (Nederlander Theatre)
Moulin Rouge (Al Hirschfeld Theatre)
September 28
Lackawanna Blues (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
Closing Date: October 31st, 2021
Alladin (New Amsterdam Theatre)
September 2021
American Utopia (St. James Theatre)
OPENING/RESUMING IN OCTOBER
October 3
Six (Brooks Atkinson Theatre)
October 5
To Kill a Mockingbird (Shubert Theatre)
October 8
Tina- The Tine Turner Musical (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre)
October 10
Chicken & Biscuits (Circle in the Square Theatre)
Closing Date: January 2, 2022
October 11
Is This a Room (Lyceum Theatre)
Closing Date: January 16, 2022
October 13
Girl from the North Country (Belasco Theatre)
October 14
The Lehman Trilogy (Nederlander Theatre)
Closing Date: January 2, 2022
October 16
Ain't Too Proud (Imperial Theatre)
October 17
Dana H. (Lyceum Theatre)
Closing Date: January 16, 2022
October 19
Freestyle Love Supreme (Booth Theatre)
Closing Date: January 2, 2022
October 21
Jagged Little Pill (Broadhurst Theatre)
Mrs. Doubtfire (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)
October 22
The Phantom of the Opera (Majestic Theatre)
October 27
Caroline, or Change (Studio 54 Theatre)
Closing Date: January 9, 2022
October 31
Thoughts Of A Colored Man (John Golden Theatre)
Closing Date: March 20th, 2022
OPENING/RESUMING IN NOVEMBER
November 2
Diana (Longacre Theatre)
November 5
The Book of Mormon (Eugene O'Neill Theatre)
November 15
Company (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre)
November 16
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Lyric Theatre)
November 17
Diana (Longacre Theatre)
November 18
Trouble in Mind (American Airlines Theatre)
Closing Date: January 9th, 2022
November 22
Clyde's (Hayes Theater)
Closing Date: January 16th, 2022
OPENING/RESUMING IN DECEMBER
December 5
Mrs. Doubtfire (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)
December 9
Company (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre)
December 11
Dear Evan Hansen (Music Box Theatre)
December 13
Flying Over Sunset (Vivian Beaumont Theatre)
OPENING/RESUMING IN FEBRUARY 2022
February 1
MJ The Musical (Neil Simon Theatre)
February 10
The Music Man (Winter Garden Theatre)
OPENING/RESUMING IN MARCH
March 28
Plaza Suite (Hudson Theatre)
Closing Date: June 12th, 2022
OPENING/RESUMING IN APRIL
April 4
Take Me Out (Hayes Theater)
April 7
The Minutes (Studio 54 Theatre)
April 10
Birthday Candles (American Airlines Theatre)
Advertisement
April 19
How I Learned to Drive (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)