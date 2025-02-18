Brother and sister identified in Chandler murder-suicide

The Brief The Chandler Police Department says a brother and sister were killed in a murder-suicide on Feb. 14. They're identified as Nathan Ridgely and his sister Jocelyn Ridgely. Investigators say this may have stemmed from mental health issues involving Nathan.



Investigators say a brother and sister were killed in a murder-suicide on Friday, Feb. 14, in Chandler.

What we know:

Investigators say they found the bodies of Nathan Ridgely and his sister Jocelyn Ridgely inside a home near Dobson and Germann roads after a welfare check was requested when a colleague saw Jocelyn had not logged into work.

Police say Nathan was in his 50s, and Jocelyn was in her 40s.

While the investigation is still ongoing, investigators believe this stemmed from mental health issues involving Nathan.

What we don't know:

Investigators didn't say if a weapon was used in their deaths.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the incident happened: