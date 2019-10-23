Brother, sister reunited by DNA test finally meet in person

For the first time in nearly 70 years, a Prescott man got to meet his long lost sister, and it was all thanks to a DNA test.

The story spans from France to several states in America, and finally, it ends in phoenix, where Patrick Lilly got to meet his sister.

Lilly never knew he had anyone out in France, but his sister was always looking for him.

"I don't know what it is like to have parents or a brother or sister," said Lilly. "I know what the words mean in the dictionary, but there is no feeling related, so I will find out what that will be like."

Patrick Lilly

This all began when Patrick took an Ancestry DNA test. When he got the results back three weeks ago, he had a 99% match with a woman named Kathleen Bischoff. His friend told him that Kathleen was his half-sister.

"I still didn't understand it, and the person said that is your half-sister, and I said I don't have a sister," said Lilly.

Lilly and Bischoff emailed back and forth, and realized they had the same mother, Jacqueline.

"Overjoyed," Bischoff recounted. "I called my kids at 5:30 in the morning."

The moment Patrick Lilly (left) and Kathleen Bischoff (right) meet in person at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

As the story goes, Lilly's mother and father met in France. Lilly's father was a U.S. Service member serving there when they married, and had Lilly. However, soon after they moved to the U.S., Lilly's parents got a divorce, and that is when Lilly's mother met another man and had Bischoff.

Lilly was sent to live in France with his grandparents, and Bischoff was given up for adoption. Bischoff always knew she had a brother, because it was on her adoption papers.

"It is like a part of me that was always searching is done," said Bischoff.

Kathleen Bischoff

Now, Lilly, a man who was never raised by either of his parents or had any siblings, will know what it is like to have a family of his own.

"I realize I have a sister, but relationship-wise, that hasn't sunk in yet because I don't know what a family is like," said Lilly.