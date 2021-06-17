Expand / Collapse search
King Fire: Brush fire breaks out in Lancaster, evacuations ordered for nearby residents

King Fire: Blaze prompts evacuation for nearby Lancaster residents

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke Thursday afternoon in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. - Firefighters have gained the upper hand and stopped forward progress on a brush fire that broke Thursday in Lancaster. 

Crews responded to the area of 90th Street and Avenue K around 2:30 p.m. 

The ‘King Fire’ burned 349 acres. An evacuation order is in effect for those living between West Avenue I to West Avenue J and 70th Street West to 80th Street West.

The fire also shut down traffic along West Avenue I and West Avenue J between 70th Street West to 90th Street West.

At least 200 firefighters are fighting the blaze, both in the air and on the ground. 

Brush fire breaks out in Lancaster

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke Thursday afternoon in Lancaster.

