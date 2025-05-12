Buc-ee's in Arizona: Crews to break ground on Goodyear location

The Brief Crews are scheduled to break ground on Arizona's first Buc-ee's on May 14. Buc-ee's will be located in Goodyear near I-10 and Bullard Avenue. The opening date for the mega gas station has been pushed back to next year.



Construction crews are scheduled to break ground this week on the first Buc-ee's in Arizona.

What we know:

The company says a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on May 14. Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo and city council members will attend the event.

The mega gas station known for its food options, shopping and clean bathrooms will be located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

Dig deeper:

The company is now hoping to open the 74,000-square-foot location in June 2026 after pushing back its original opening date of Christmas this year.

According to a news release, Buc-ee's will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to Goodyear. It will also include more than a hundred fueling stations, homemade barbecue and fudge, a selection of its famous Beaver Nuggets and a "wall of beef jerky."

The Buc-ee's convenience store logo is seen on June 12, 2024, in Luling, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Map of where the Buc-ee's will be located