Buc-ees pushes back Goodyear location's opening date

The Brief Buc-ees won't be opening up its first Arizona store this year as plans have changed. Instead, its new goal is to open up the Goodyear store in summer 2026. It's going to be located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.



Buc-ees confirms the opening date has been pushed back for its first Arizona location.

What we know:

The mega gas station, known for its food options, shopping, and clean bathrooms, is now hoping to open in June of next year. It was originally slated to open around Christmas of this year.

The new location will be in Goodyear near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.

The store will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire 200 full-time jobs.

It will also include more than a hundred fueling stations, homemade barbecue and fudge, a selection of its famous Beaver Nuggets and a "wall of beef jerky."

What we don't know:

The company didn't say exactly why the opening date was pushed back.

Related article

Map of the area where the store is opening: