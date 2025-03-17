Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

Buc-ees pushes back Goodyear location's opening date

By
Published  March 17, 2025 7:29pm MST
Goodyear
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Buc-ees won't be opening up its first Arizona store this year as plans have changed.
    • Instead, its new goal is to open up the Goodyear store in summer 2026.
    • It's going to be located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Buc-ees confirms the opening date has been pushed back for its first Arizona location.

What we know:

The mega gas station, known for its food options, shopping, and clean bathrooms, is now hoping to open in June of next year. It was originally slated to open around Christmas of this year.

The new location will be in Goodyear near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.

The store will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire 200 full-time jobs.

It will also include more than a hundred fueling stations, homemade barbecue and fudge, a selection of its famous Beaver Nuggets and a "wall of beef jerky."

What we don't know:

The company didn't say exactly why the opening date was pushed back.

Related

Construction begins on Arizona's first Buc-ee's travel store in Goodyear
article

Construction begins on Arizona's first Buc-ee's travel store in Goodyear

The first Buc-ee's to arrive in Arizona has broken ground in the city of Goodyear. It's expected to be completed in 2025.

Map of the area where the store is opening:

The Source

  • Buc-ees confirmed the March 17 news with FOX 10.

GoodyearNewsConsumerBusiness