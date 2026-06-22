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Buc-ee's Beaver Fever; cats and rattlesnakes left in hot truck | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 22, 2026 5:37 PM MST
Published June 22, 2026 5:37 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From the Beaver Fever still going strong at the new Arizona Buc-ee's, to a pregnant 19-year-old and her unborn baby killed in a crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 22, 2026. 

1. Pregnant teen, unborn baby killed in car crash

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Father mourns pregnant teen killed in crash after boyfriend allegedly runs red light
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Father mourns pregnant teen killed in crash after boyfriend allegedly runs red light

A 19-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a collision with a truck. The victim's father stated her boyfriend was driving and allegedly ran a red light.

2. Buc-ee's Bonanza continues

Beaver Fever: Buc-ee's fans celebrate opening of 1st Arizona location
Beaver Fever: Buc-ee's fans celebrate opening of 1st Arizona location

Beaver Fever: Buc-ee's fans celebrate opening of 1st Arizona location

Thousands of people were in Goodyear, celebrating opening day for Arizona's first Buc-ee's. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean stopped by to see what the hype is all about. 

3. Animal cruelty case in western Arizona

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Man accused of leaving cats, rattlesnakes in hot truck in Mohave County
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Man accused of leaving cats, rattlesnakes in hot truck in Mohave County

Arizona deputies arrested a 76-year-old man for animal cruelty after discovering multiple cats and rattlesnakes left in a car in direct sunlight.

4. 4-vehicle crash involving cement mixer

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Cement truck rolls over on I-10, spilling material onto the freeway
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Cement truck rolls over on I-10, spilling material onto the freeway

The crash closed all westbound lanes at Fairview Drive, except for the HOV lane, at around 10 a.m. on June 22. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a cement truck rolled over, spilling material onto the road.

5. Maricopa County tests election tabulation machines

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2026 Election: Maricopa County tests tabulation machines ahead of Arizona Primary
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2026 Election: Maricopa County tests tabulation machines ahead of Arizona Primary

The Maricopa County Elections Department conducted mandatory logic and accuracy testing on its offline voting machines ahead of the July 21 primary election.

A look at your weather this week

Extreme heat watches issued for parts of Arizona
Extreme heat watches issued for parts of Arizona

Extreme heat watches issued for parts of Arizona

An extreme heat watch is set for Phoenix and western Arizona later this week, with temperatures reaching up to 114 degrees. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when the intense heat will "cool off."

Get the Full Forecast

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