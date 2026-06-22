Buc-ee's Beaver Fever; cats and rattlesnakes left in hot truck | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From the Beaver Fever still going strong at the new Arizona Buc-ee's, to a pregnant 19-year-old and her unborn baby killed in a crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 22, 2026.
1. Pregnant teen, unborn baby killed in car crash
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A 19-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a collision with a truck. The victim's father stated her boyfriend was driving and allegedly ran a red light.
2. Buc-ee's Bonanza continues
Thousands of people were in Goodyear, celebrating opening day for Arizona's first Buc-ee's. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean stopped by to see what the hype is all about.
3. Animal cruelty case in western Arizona
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Arizona deputies arrested a 76-year-old man for animal cruelty after discovering multiple cats and rattlesnakes left in a car in direct sunlight.
4. 4-vehicle crash involving cement mixer
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The crash closed all westbound lanes at Fairview Drive, except for the HOV lane, at around 10 a.m. on June 22. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a cement truck rolled over, spilling material onto the road.
5. Maricopa County tests election tabulation machines
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The Maricopa County Elections Department conducted mandatory logic and accuracy testing on its offline voting machines ahead of the July 21 primary election.
A look at your weather this week
An extreme heat watch is set for Phoenix and western Arizona later this week, with temperatures reaching up to 114 degrees. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when the intense heat will "cool off."
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