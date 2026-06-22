Buc-ee's Beaver Fever; cats and rattlesnakes left in hot truck | Nightly Roundup

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From the Beaver Fever still going strong at the new Arizona Buc-ee's, to a pregnant 19-year-old and her unborn baby killed in a crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 22, 2026.

1. Pregnant teen, unborn baby killed in car crash

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2. Buc-ee's Bonanza continues

3. Animal cruelty case in western Arizona

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4. 4-vehicle crash involving cement mixer

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5. Maricopa County tests election tabulation machines

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A look at your weather this week

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