Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat wave brings 110-plus temperatures

The Brief High pressure building to the south will cause temperatures to climb well into the 110-plus degree territory beginning Tuesday and lasting into next weekend. Humidity levels will quickly increase between late Tuesday through Thursday as the high pressure system strengthens to the Southeast and rotates moisture into Arizona. The increasing moisture will bring a low chance of storms to parts of northern and eastern Arizona, while breezy to windy conditions develop statewide.



Several changes are expected in our forecast over the next few days!

What to Expect This Week:

The most impactful changes through the week are to our temperatures. We'll watch our temperatures climb well into the 110+ degree territory starting Tuesday and lasting into next weekend. High pressure building to our south will wobble over the Southwest before slipping down into west Texas over the next 3–4 days.

As a result of the building high pressure, the forecast high jumps to 109 on Monday, 111 on Tuesday, and 113 on Wednesday as well as Thursday. On Friday, we are forecasting a high of 111 with the high slipping back to around 109 on Saturday and 105 by Sunday.

The next few days we'll see mostly sunny conditions. The humidity levels plunged late last week and through the weekend. They remain low Monday into Tuesday. But, they quickly increase between late Tuesday through Thursday. As high pressure strengthens to our Southeast, this will help rotate moisture into Arizona.

With the increasing moisture levels, a low chance of storms will develop over parts of northern and eastern Arizona the next few days. Tuesday we may see a few isolated showers in far northeastern Arizona. Wednesday we'll experience scattered showers and storms over northern and eastern Arizona. By Thursday, we'll see additional storms in the same general area of northern and eastern Arizona.

Winds will increase, too. Breezy to low-end windy weather is forecast around our state starting mid-week and lasting into the weekend. Gusts of 20-30 mph are forecast for the Valley by Friday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)