Buc-ee's to set up its 1st Arizona location in Goodyear

The West Valley is now officially home to the first Buc-ee's location in the Grand Canyon State.

According to a statement from the City of Goodyear, the company has closed on the purchase of a plot of land located on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

"This is huge milestone for the project and I couldn't be more excited that Buc-ee’s has chosen Goodyear," said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo, in the statement. "It’s more than just a gas station or a convenience store. Buc-ee’s will provide our residents with what they’ve been asking for – which are more options – and that’s what they’ll get as our city continues to grow."

Goodyear city officials say the new Buc-ee's location will have 120 fueling stations for cars, with an approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

"Buc-ee's Goodyear will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation," read a portion of the statement.

An aerial view shows a Buc-ees location in Texas (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Besides gasoline, Buc-ee's website states that a number of their locations in Texas and other southeastern U.S. states offer EV charging. Goodyear city officials did not otherwise mention if the new Arizona location will offer EV charging.

We first reported on plans for a Buc-ee's in the West Valley back in January. At the time, we reported that the company had submitted plans to open a 75,000-square-foot retail store in Goodyear, and that the city's planning and zoning commission unanimously approved a plan to rezone 71 acres of land near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

Map of area where Buc-ee's would be located