Buc-ee's submits plans to open 1st Arizona location
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A popular Texas-based gas station could soon be coming to the Valley.
Buc-ee's has submitted plans to open a 75,000-square-foot retail store in Goodyear. The city's planning and zoning commission unanimously approved a plan to rezone 71 acres near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.
In addition to Buc-ee's, the land would be used to develop industrial buildings.
The Goodyear City Council still needs to vote on the project before it can move forward.
As of 2023, Buc-ee's has 47 locations, with 34 located in Texas. The rest of the locations are dispersed across the Southeast United States.