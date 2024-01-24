Buc-ee's submits plans to open 1st Arizona location

A popular Texas-based gas station could soon be coming to the Valley.

Buc-ee's has submitted plans to open a 75,000-square-foot retail store in Goodyear. The city's planning and zoning commission unanimously approved a plan to rezone 71 acres near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

In addition to Buc-ee's, the land would be used to develop industrial buildings.

The Goodyear City Council still needs to vote on the project before it can move forward.

As of 2023, Buc-ee's has 47 locations, with 34 located in Texas. The rest of the locations are dispersed across the Southeast United States.

Map of area where Buc-ee's would be located