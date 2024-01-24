Expand / Collapse search

Buc-ee's submits plans to open 1st Arizona location

By
Published 
Business
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A popular Texas-based gas station could soon be coming to the Valley.

Buc-ee's has submitted plans to open a 75,000-square-foot retail store in Goodyear. The city's planning and zoning commission unanimously approved a plan to rezone 71 acres near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

In addition to Buc-ee's, the land would be used to develop industrial buildings.

Texas-based Bucc-ee's trying to open AZ location

Buc-ee's has submitted plans to open a 75,000-square-foot retail store in Goodyear near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

The Goodyear City Council still needs to vote on the project before it can move forward.

As of 2023, Buc-ee's has 47 locations, with 34 located in Texas. The rest of the locations are dispersed across the Southeast United States.

Map of area where Buc-ee's would be located