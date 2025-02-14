Buckeye Air Fair welcomes some of the best stunt pilots in the country this weekend

The Brief The Buckeye Air Fair starts on Feb. 14 and runs through Sunday. It takes place at the Buckeye Municipal Airport. Mayor Eric Orsborn says some of the most advanced fighter jets in the world will be featured at the event.



This weekend is the Buckeye Air Fair in the west Valley.

The event at the Buckeye Municipal Airport is the biggest it's ever been.

What they're saying:

Some of the best stunt pilots in the country are in town to take part in the air show.

It's part showcase for vintage and military aircraft and also about engaging the next generation of aviators.

The mayor of Buckeye, Eric Orsborn weighed in on what people can expect.

"Air shows every day," he said. "That's some of the most exciting stuff. Everything from the basics, to our great friends at Luke Air Force base showing us what they can do in the most advanced fighter jets in the world. There's something for everybody."

The backstory:

The fly-in started as a pancake breakfast in the mid-2000's and now has morphed into a much bigger event.