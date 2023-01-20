Buckeye high school student brought gun to campus, police say

Police are investigating a possible threat at Verrado High School in Buckeye just a day after a student allegedly brought a gun on campus.

Buckeye Police will be increasing security at the school on Jan. 20 after receiving a report of a possible threat.

"Police are investigating and, so far, have not identified a credible threat," the department tweeted.

Investigators say officers were first called to the school on Wednesday after receiving a report that a student saw another student with a gun. No weapon was found.

On Thursday, police were called back to the school after receiving new information about a different student having a gun on campus. The student was detained after police say a gun was found in their car.