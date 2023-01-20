Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

Buckeye high school student brought gun to campus, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Buckeye high school student brought gun to campus, police say

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible threat at Verrado High School in Buckeye just a day after a student allegedly brought a gun on campus.

Buckeye Police will be increasing security at the school on Jan. 20 after receiving a report of a possible threat.

"Police are investigating and, so far, have not identified a credible threat," the department tweeted.

Investigators say officers were first called to the school on Wednesday after receiving a report that a student saw another student with a gun. No weapon was found.

On Thursday, police were called back to the school after receiving new information about a different student having a gun on campus. The student was detained after police say a gun was found in their car.

verrado hs gun

Police are investigating a possible threat at Verrado High School in Buckeye just a day after a student allegedly brought a gun on campus.