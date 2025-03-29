Expand / Collapse search

Building fire forces evacuation of assisted living community in Phoenix

Published  March 29, 2025 2:39pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
    • An assisted living community was evacuated due to a fire in Phoenix.
    • No injuries were reported.
    • The fire happened near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

PHOENIX - First floor residents of an assisted living community were evacuated because of a fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department extinguished the fire, which was smoldering as they arrived.

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

Crews used a portable extinguisher to put out the remaining hot spots.

Smoke inside the building forced residents to evacuate.

The community is located near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. 

No injuries were reported.

  • Phoenix Fire Department provided information for this story.

