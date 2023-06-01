Burglar at Tovrea Castle caused $90K in damage, police say

A burglar at Tovrea Castle allegedly caused approximately $90,000 in damages earlier this month, and Phoenix police are still looking for the suspect involved.

The reported break-in at the famed "Wedding Cake Castle" happened on May 20 at around 1:48 p.m.

Police say there was damage to the basement doors and a historical exhibit totaling around $90,000. The suspect also reportedly took a fire extinguisher before leaving.

This is the second incident at the historical property in the last few weeks, but information about the first incident was not released.

The castle is located on 44 acres near Loop 202 and Van Buren Street. The structure was originally intended to be a hotel and ended up as a private home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Tovrea Castle: