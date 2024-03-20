Namaste: Suspected burglar does yoga before stealing from bakery

Namaste.

That's what a suspected burglar had in mind when she performed yoga before breaking into a bakery and stealing croissants in Australia.

Surveillance video captured the 44-year-old woman doing stretches before the alleged crime on March 3.

The bakery, amused by the incident, posted the video on Instagram, and added music from the "Mission: Impossible" theme in the background.

RELATED: Charlotte the pregnant stingray captivates fans waiting for rare birth

According to local media, the woman was charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal. She was later released on bail.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.