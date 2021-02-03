Businesses in Scottsdale concerned over COVID-19 restrictions at WMPO

The Waste Management Phoenix Open brings in the big crowds every year, and many businesses, restaurants, and rideshare companies look forward to this time of the year.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 5,000 people are allowed in per day for 2021's open, and as a result, businesses in the area are now concerned on how the restrictions could impact them.

"Are you going to make enough money? Is it worth it?" Kendal Jackson asked.

Jackson is a full-time Uber and Lyft driver. He says he usually looks forward to the open, but 2021 is not starting off too well.

"I got a request, and they didn’t show up," said Jackson. "It'd usually be crowded, but I don’t see anybody. Today, that is a big worry. There is usually a lot of people here today, the first day. Where is everybody?"

The lack of attendees is a big concern for drivers, especially knowing how much money they can make under normal circumstances.

"Drivers can make a lot of money in a week. I mean a lot of money," said Jackson. "You can almost triple your money, so it really hurts if it’s not going to be even close to. If it’s close to normal, it’ll be alright. So it hurts. It is really rough right now."

It’s also a rough time for restaurants in the area. The ongoing pandemic has brought significant challenges for K O'Donnell's Sports Bar and Grill, as they will be losing out on what’s usually a very good week for them.

"The Waste Management [Phoeix Open] brings people from all over the country. It’s unlike anything else you’ve seen. It’s just crazy, so financially, we are going to be down like 90% this weekend. It will be by far the biggest fall in these four days," said Jennifer O'Donnell.

O’Donnell, however, is hopeful.

"It’s just going to be tough, but we can only do what we can do, and hope that we have enough sales to get through summer," said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell also said despite the negatives, the community has been doing the best they can in keeping local restaurants alive.

