California boy, 16, dies after boat crash on Lake Havasu

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Mohave County
Associated Press
Lake Havasu article

A teenager died in a boat crash on Lake Havasu. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - A 16-year-old California boy has died after suffering critical injuries when his personal watercraft collided with a boat on Arizona’s Lake Havasu last weekend.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Jorge Contreras of Rialto, California was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas hospital on June 15.

The sheriff’s office said the teen’s speed, inexperience and operation of the personal watercraft played a role in the crash with the 28-foot (8.5- meter) boat that threw the teen off his watercraft in the lake’s North Basin. No charges will be filed against the 49-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona who was steering the boat.

Authorities say the man and other bystanders immediately called 911, pulled the boy from the water and took him to Lake Havasu State Park to meet paramedics.

