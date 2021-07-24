California could shut off water for thousands of farmers

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 3:43 PM MDT until SAT 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

California could shut off water for thousands of farmers

Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Drought
Associated Press
California's Central Valley Struggles With Worsening Drought article

FIREBAUGH, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Dry cracked earth is visible next to a field on May 25, 2021 in Firebaugh, California. As California enters an extreme drought emergency, water is starting to become scarce in California's Central Valley, one of the mo

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California regulators are planning to stop thousands of farmers from taking water out of the state's major rivers and streams because of a worsening drought.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the State Water Resources Control Board will vote on the "emergency curtailment" order Aug. 3. If approved, it would take effect about two weeks later. There would be exceptions for drinking water and other needs.

The order shows the effect the drought is having on California's water supply, said Eileen Sobeck, the board's executive director. Sobeck told the newspaper that there "is just not enough to meet all of the legitimate demands."

"We don’t take this action lightly; we know that it’s going to impose hardships on folks," she said.

The western United States is in the midst of an historic drought that is emptying reservoirs and contributing to massive wildfires.

GettyImages-1320365386.jpg

SNELLING, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: In an aerial view, a worker with Fowler Brothers Farming uses a wheel loader to move a pile of almond trees during an orchard removal project on May 27, 2021 in Snelling, California. As the drought emergency takes hold

Expand

Extreme conditions like these are often from a combination of unusual random, short-term and natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change. Scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years. Special calculations are needed to determine how much global warming is to blame, if at all, for a single extreme weather event.

During the previous drought in the mid 2010s, state officials imposed restrictions on farmers, but stopped short of issuing a blanket order like this.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked everyone to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%. He has issued an emergency drought proclamation that covers 50 of the state's 58 counties, or about 42% of the state's population. California's population centers — including Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco — are not included.

Farmers' water allocations this year have already been dramatically reduced. This new order will further weaken their ability to produce this year, said Karen Ross, secretary of of the state Department of Food and Agriculture. But she said the move is "absolutely necessary."