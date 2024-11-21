California residents moving to AZ in record numbers; deadly motorcycle crash l Morning News Brief

People are leaving California for Arizona in record numbers; a crash in Phoenix left a motorcyclist dead; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Thursday, November 21.

1. California residents flocking to AZ

Phoenix skyline

People continue moving out of California, citing the state's high cost of living. Read more here.

2. Deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near 32nd Street and Roeser Road, Phoenix Police said. Read more here.

3. Police chief files lawsuit

Former Sedona Deputy Police Chief Ryan Kwitkin

A former deputy chief fired by the city of Sedona after an internal investigation is speaking out for the first time about issues within the northern Arizona police department. Read more here.

4. Possible plea deal in hot car death

Christopher Scholtes

An Arizona father charged in the death of his young daughter, who was left in a hot car, could get a plea deal. Read more here.

5. Identity thief accused of targeting inmates

A repeat fraudster is back behind bars, and his latest victims are other inmates. Read more here.

Today's weather

Warmer temps today in the Valley with a high near 80°F. Read more here.