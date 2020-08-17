Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

California’s Death Valley hits 130 degrees, could be among hottest ever

Published 
Ca
FOX News
article

(Visit California)

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday that the temperature in Death Valley on Sunday hit 130 degrees, which, if confirmed, would be the hottest temperature officially verified since July 1913 in Death Valley.

The NWS stated that the preliminary high temperature hit 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m., local time on Sunday. That temperature would break the previous high of 129 in July 2013.

Randy Cerveny, the head of the World Meteorological Organization’s weather and climate extremes team, told the Washington Post that it seems as though the numbers are accurate.

“I am recommending that the World Meteorological Organization preliminarily accept the observation. In the upcoming weeks, we will, of course, be examining it in detail, along with the U.S. National Climate Extremes Committee, using one of our international evaluation teams,” he told the paper.

Much of the West experienced a heatwave this weekend and the NWS warned that the weather could be deadly. The Los Angeles Times reported that 132,000 Southern California Edison’s 5 million customers lost power at some point on Friday night, which was restored.

Some Twitter users posted images of themselves in death valley during the sweltering heat. One joked,  “130…but it’s a dry heat.”

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com