Can't get enough pumpkin spice? Grab a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam

As the pumpkin spice trend steadily bleeds into all areas of modern life, fans of the popular pumpkin spice latte can’t seem to get enough of the fall flavor and are willing to try it in just about any form — even canned meats.

Hormel Foods Corp. announced on Wednesday that they’re unveiling their take on the popular fall flavor by kicking off the season with Pumpkin Spice Spam.

Starting Sept. 23, for a limited time, pumpkin spice lovers can purchase the holiday meat online at Walmart.com and SPAM.com for a limited time.

While Pumpkin Spice Spam originally started as a joke back in Fall 2017 when the company posted the idea on their Facebook, a spokesperson recently confirmed that it is very real.

“The limited-edition SPAM flavor is a play on a fan fall favorite—pumpkin spice,” said a spokesperson for the company.

The company says the Pumpkin Spice Spam is made with a blend of seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, and pairs excellently with a “warm fluffy waffle,” or as an addition to a breakfast sandwich.