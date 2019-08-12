Starbucks set to release pumpkin spice latte on Aug. 27, store managers confirm

We’re barely into the second week of August and the return date of the pumpkin spice latte has set social media ablaze.

The fan-favorite pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks is coming back Aug. 27, according to managers at locations in Los Angeles.

While the Seattle-based coffee company has declined to comment on the drink’s exact return date, people claiming to be Starbucks employees posted photos on Reddit last week, showing stores with shipments of the ingredients used to make the famous “PSL.”

News of the latte’s return quickly spread on social media.

“I’m ready to walk around in an oversized hoodie with a pumpkin spiced latte in my hand knowing I’ll be going to a haunted house that night,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted: “Catch me out in the streets with my pumpkin spiced latte.”

Starbucks often teased release dates for the drink and each one came out earlier than the previous year, according to Business Insider. This year’s launch is considered the earliest official launch date for the drink so far.

According to Forbes, Starbucks has sold 200 million pumpkin spice lattes since the drink was first created in 2003. Last year was the chain’s earliest launch for the drink on Aug. 28.

“We’re not quite ready to reveal our plans for this year,” a Starbucks media relations person said.

The representative added that anyone eager to celebrate the fall season can purchase their pumpkin spice creamer or pumpkin spice flavored drinks at your nearest grocery store.

However, a store manager at a local Starbucks in Los Angeles confirmed that excited customers would be able to purchase their fall favorite starting Aug. 27.

Another store manager from a different location in Los Angeles said that because the ingredients have already arrived, in theory, you could ask for the special syrup to be added to your drink now.