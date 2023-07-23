Video: Car lands upside down after crashing through San Francisco barrier

A car crashed through a dead-end barrier on a San Francisco street, plummeting over a steep hill to the road below and landing on its roof.

Videos posted on social media show the car flipping as it fell to Sanchez Street and 19th Street around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses told the San Francisco Fire Department that the driver didn't stop at the end of Cumberland Street.

Witnesses told KTVU the incident started with a carjacking and ended at the base of the Sanchez Street Stairs.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said, but all the people in the car had fled.

"It looked like a scene out of Dukes of Hazard," said one person who came to inspect the scene Sunday.

Another person was amazed no one was killed.

"They just walked away," said Aimee Barber. "They lucky as hell."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.