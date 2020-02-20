Car slams through wall, crashes into empty Phoenix swimming pool

An accident is under investigation after a car slammed through a wall and into an empty swimming pool in Phoenix.

The crash happened Thursday morning at a home near 41st Avenue and Dunlap.

Witnesses say an elderly man lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a brick wall, and crashed into the pool.

"It was just so sudden," said Layne Bringhurst, who lives in the area. "We were sitting in the family room talking. Car crash through the wall. It sounded like the house was exploding."

Amazingly, the driver walked away with barely a scratch.

"He seemed fine. An older gentleman seemed fine. I saw a bump on his head," said Bringhurst.

Bringhurst was just about to mow the backyard when the crash happened. Both he and Jerry are OK, and they are taking it all in stride.

"I'm glad he wasn't hurt. I'm glad nobody was hurt," said Bringhurst. It's just stuff. We can handle this."

It took two tow trucks to get the vehicle out of the empty pool, with one of the trucks using a crane to lift the car out.

In all, it was just another day on the job at DV Towing.

"All that is easy," said Luis Rodriguez. "The machine is doing all the work. We're doing the thinking, the machine is doing the work. Other than that, it's all good."