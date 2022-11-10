Expand / Collapse search

Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday.

Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler.

When police tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver reportedly fled but eventually lost control and crashed into a residential pallet near 6th Street and Southern Avenue.

The male driver and his passenger, a juvenile boy, were taken into custody.

The driver was hospitalized for minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

