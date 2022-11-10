Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured

Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday.

Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.

The clerk walked inside the convenience store, and a man followed him in. He reportedly tried to explain that the store was closed, and some sort of argument ensued.

The fight reportedly turned physical, and it ended with the clerk opening fire.

The man, who was not named, was hospitalized in critical condition.

No other information was released.

