Who's who in deadly Seminole County carjacking case

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas was killed in a carjacking incident in Winter Springs earlier this month in a case that's gained national attention. Throughout the investigation, law enforcement have made significant developments, including several arrests and even brought forth federal charges against who they think is responsible.

The 31-year-old woman from Homestead was driving from South to Central Florida on April 11 when she was carjacked at gunpoint at a Winter Springs intersection, an incident that was caught on witness video and has since gone viral. Officials believe the alleged carjacker is Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who they were able to link to the crime scene through the matching outfit on his Facebook profile photo and the green Acura spotted behind the victim's vehicle.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas was carjacked on April 11, 2024 in Winter Springs, Florida. A witness caught the incident on video. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

New federal documents obtained by FOX 35 on Wednesday revealed that Torres-Garcia reportedly met with an unidentified subject about 30 minutes before the carjacking. He was reportedly given the AR-15 and $1,500 to deliver the woman somewhere, although it's unclear at this time to whom or to where.

Hours later, Guerrero De Aguasvivas' vehicle was found engulfed in flames in Osceola County. A body was found inside, which is believed to be that of Guerrero De Aguasvivas. The FBI affidavit noted that Guerrero De Aguasvivas was shot multiple times. However, her identity has not yet been confirmed by the FDLE, pending the investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, five people have been arrested. Only two of them, Torres-Garcia and another person of interest identified as Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, will be charged federally with carjacking resulting in death.

There is also one other victim linked to this carjacking incident, a tow truck driver who was shot in an Orange County neighborhood. He's connected by the green Acura that was seen driving behind Guerrero De Aguasvivas before, during and after the armed carjacking – one of only three Acuras of this kind in the state.

Here's a look at everyone involved in the deadly Winter Springs carjacking and subsequent investigation so far:

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas: The carjacking victim

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas is the 31-year-old victim in the deadly carjacking incident from April 11. She's from Homestead, a city in Miami-Dade County that's about 40 miles south of Miami.

On the day of the carjacking, she was reportedly driving from South Florida to Central Florida, although the exact reasons are still unknown. Her husband told law enforcement that she was supposed to be visiting family, but early on in the investigation, no family members were found in the area. Later on, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with two of her relatives, but they said they weren't expecting her.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was carjacked on April 11, 2024 in Winter Springs, Florida. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Her brother told law enforcement that she was in town to give "money and other stuff" to someone. The details surrounding this delivery are unclear, but Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said this case is about "drugs and money." Additionally, Sheriff Lemma said he believes she was on the way to the Casselberry home of Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, who was later arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Crespo Hernandez is also the person law enforcement believes is the last person who spoke to Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia: The alleged carjacker

Jordanish Torres-Garcia admitted to law enforcement that he was the suspect who got out of the green Acura to carjack Katherine Altagracia Guererro De Aguasvivas on April 11, according to a federal affidavit obtained by FOX 35. Before these documents were released, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said he was "confident" the alleged carjacker was Torres-Garcia.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was federally charged with carjacking resulting in death. The charges came after he was arrested on an unrelated warrant from a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Torres-Garcia was first linked to the carjacking when law enforcement discovered he had a connection to the purchase of the green Acura that was reportedly following and bumping into Guerrero De Aguasvivas' car before the carjacking.

His phone number matched the number of the person who bought the car, and in his Facebook profile picture – connected to the account he used to buy the Acura on Facebook Marketplace – he was wearing the same outfit as the one used in the alleged carjacking, according to Sheriff Lemma. His phone number was also linked to a previous Orange County burglary report.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office were able to determine that the carjacking suspect, believed to be Jordanisn Torres-Garcia, was wearing the same clothes in his Facebook profile picture. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested April 19 on a warrant for a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico. He was held in custody in Seminole County when the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida tacked on a federal charge of carjacking resulting in death.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was arrested on a warrant from a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The federal affidavit revealed that Torres-Garcia met with an unidentified subject 30 minutes before the carjacking, where he received the AR-15 that was used in the alleged crime. He said he was paid $1,500 to take Guerrero De Aguasvivas and "deliver her to another individual," the affidavit said. It remains unclear at this time to whom or to where she was supposed to be taken.

Torres-Garcia made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning for a probable cause hearing. A judge ordered him to stay in the U.S. because of the deadly carjacking case, even though he has a warrant out for his arrest in Puerto Rico. Next steps include waiting for the case to be brought before a grand jury.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jordanish Torres-Garcia made his first appearance in court on April 25, 2024 for a probable cause hearing. He has been charged federally with carjacking resulting in death. (Photo: Nef Melendez)

Kevin Ocasio Justiniano: The alleged driver

Kevin Ocasio Justiniano was introduced to the case earlier this week. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the 28-year-old was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico for charges unrelated to the carjacking, including possession of an automatic weapon and drug trafficking. He will, however, be extradited to Central Florida to face federal charges in the Middle District of Florida for the carjacking.

Kevin Ocasio Justiniano was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico on April 22, 2024. He will be extradited to Central Florida to be federally charged with carjacking resulting in death. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Justiniano was linked to the investigation through a red Toyota Corolla that was seen in the same apartment complex the green Acura was found abandoned at after the carjacking, Sheriff Lemma said. Surveillance video showed the Corolla arriving to the apartment complex to pick up the occupants of the green Acura, who appeared to be cleaning up the car and wiping it down.

A records check of the Corolla came back to a relative of Justiniano, officials said.

Additionally, records put Justiniano at the scene of the carjacking and Sheriff Lemma said he believes Justiniano was the driver of the green Acura at the time of the carjacking.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez: The last person Katherine reportedly spoke to

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez is regarded as the last person who spoke to Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas on the day of the carjacking and her subsequent death, according to Seminole County Sheriff Lemma. This was brought to the attention of law enforcement through Guerrero De Aguasvivas' brother, Luis.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez was taken into custody on unrelated drug charges in Seminole County on April 22, 2024. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Luis, who said he was conducting an investigation of his own, was able to access his sister's iCloud and subsequent call records, which revealed a FaceTime call to an unknown number, Sheriff Lemma said. He called that number and spoke to Crespo Hernandez – and then provided a screenshot of his face to law enforcement.

Crespo Hernandez was named a person of interest in the carjacking since he was the last person to speak to the deceased, Sheriff Lemma said.

A search warrant was executed on Crespo Hernandez's home in Casselberry, which yielded the discovery of fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, nearly $14,000 in cash, drug packaging materials, two guns, magazines, ammunition and ski masks, according to an arrest affidavit.

Crespo Hernandez was taken into custody on April 22 on these drug charges. Sheriff Lemma said he will not be charged in connection to the actual carjacking.

Monicsabel Romero-Soto: Giovany's girlfriend

Monicsabel Romero-Soto was also arrested related to the search warrant executed on her Casselberry home with Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez. She was arrested for trafficking in cocaine (28 grams or more), records show.

Monicsabel Romero-Soto, the live-in girlfriend of Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine. (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the two live together, and an affidavit further revealed that another person with the same last name as Romero-Soto lives at the home with them alongside an infant and an adolescent.

Romero-Soto has not, nor has she ever, been considered a person of interest in the death of Guerrero De Aguasvivas, and she has not been charged by law enforcement related to the carjacking.

Francisco Estrella Chicon: The Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy

An Orange County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested on April 14 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office after he allegedly used law enforcement resources to gain information about the carjacking case.

Francisco Alberto Estrella Chicon, 33, was arrested on the following charges and has since bonded out of jail:

Interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication

Disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communication

Disclosure or Use of Confidential Criminal Justice Information

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Accessing Computer or Electronic Devices Without Authorization or Exceeding Authorization

The Orange County Sheriff's Office hired him in September 2022. Pending the outcome of the investigation, he has been relieved of all duties, including pay.

"These are very serious criminal allegations. It is completely unacceptable for any law enforcement officer to misuse the power and authority of their job," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina. "At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks."

Estrella Chicon's wife is reportedly childhood friends with Guerrero De Aguasvivas' husband and brother, according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

As Guerrero De Aguasvivas' husband and brother made their way to Seminole County after hearing the news of her death, one of them contacted Estrella Chicon's wife and asked them to get information about the Seminole County detective in charge of the case, according to Sheriff Lemma.

Orange County deputy Francisco Alberto Estrella Chicon was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office after he allegedly impersonated a high-ranking detective to gain information about the carjacking case. He has since bonded out of jail.

Estrella Chicon allegedly searched the detective's home address, phone number, and other information – and then sent it to the husband and brother.

"The deputy then picks up the phone, calls our detective, and gives a false name, and identified himself as a detective with the Orange County Sheriff's Office wanting to get information on this case," Sheriff Lemma said.

Seminole County detectives discovered these communications while searching Guerrero De Aguasvivas' husband's cell phone, which were provided willingly.

Sheriff Lemma said no other charges are expected to be brought forth against Estrella Chicon, but the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Luis: Katherine's brother

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas' brother Luis opened an investigation of his own related to the carjacking and death of his sister, according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

It was Luis who alerted law enforcement to the existence of Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, whose phone number he found on his late sister's iCloud and FaceTime call log. Luis reportedly called Crespo Hernandez himself, took a screenshot of the call and sent it to law enforcement.

This screenshot, which was eventually used to identify Crespo Hernandez, was actually cropped and altered, Sheriff Lemma said. Luis had sent law enforcement a cropped version that didn't include himself on the FaceTime call, Sheriff Lemma added.

At the beginning of the investigation, Sheriff Lemma said Luis was being cooperative. That changed this week, however, when Sheriff Lemma said he's only appearing to be cooperative, but is actually telling lies to law enforcement. Sheriff Lemma added that detectives have "crossed him up in multiple lies."

Luis has not, nor has he ever, been considered a person of interest in the death of Guerrero De Aguasvivas, and he has not been charged by law enforcement related to this case.

Miguel: Katherine's husband

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas called her husband Miguel when she noticed she was being followed by a green Acura in the moments leading up to the carjacking on April 11, according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

The husband told her not to stop anywhere and to continue driving.

Sheriff Lemma said there are no known reports to law enforcement made by either Guerrero De Aguasvivas or her husband about this incident.

"We do feel and believe – because she was being followed, they were watching that, she called her husband, husband said ‘don’t leave the car,' no reports to law enforcement – that this was not a random act of violence, that the perpetrators knew exactly who they were going after," Sheriff Lemma said during a press conference.

Miguel told investigators early on in the investigation that his wife was driving up from South to Central Florida to visit family. After first saying they couldn't find any family members in the area, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said they were able to locate two – but they said they weren't expecting her arrival.

In his latest update, Sheriff Lemma said Miguel is no longer being cooperative with the investigation.

Miguel has not, nor has he ever, been considered a person of interest in the death of Guerrero De Aguasvivas, and he has not been charged by law enforcement related to this case.

Juan Luis Cintron-Garcia: The late tow truck driver

The link between Juan Luis Cintron-Garcia and the carjacking is not totally clear, but Seminole County Sheriff Lemma said the green Acura involved in the incident was connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Orange County that claimed the tow truck driver's life.

Juan Luis Cintron-Garcia was a tow truck driver who was shot and killed on April 10 in the Taft neighborhood of Orange County. (Photo: Kristy Garcia)

That tow truck driver, identified as Cintron-Garcia, was shot and killed on April 10, the day before the carjacking, officials said. He towed the green Acura on March 19. There were more than 100 rounds at the crime scene, with many of them being 10mm, similar to the rounds found at the scene where Guerrero De Aguasvivas' car was found engulfed in flames in Osceola County. Authorities believe this shooting was a targeted attack.

"We can confirm that we believe the deadly shooting in Taft on April 10 could be related to the deadly carjacking out of Seminole County," a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office previously told FOX 35 News. "Our detectives are working tirelessly in partnership with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to solve these cases and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Details like possible suspects or a motive are unknown at this time. It also remains unclear how, if at all, he's linked to Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, Jordanish Torres-Garcia or Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez.

A service in Cintron-Garcia's memory was held earlier this month. Loved ones said he leaves behind a legacy of "kindness," "love" and "passion."

"I would wake up every morning and go for my jog; he would always be the first to say hello," said Shirley Montana, a neighbor.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family with expenses.