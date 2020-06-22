Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings until October amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all their sailings until October.

In an update released on Monday morning, the cruise line announced that they are extending their pause in service and canceling all cruises through September 30th.

They said that if your sailing has been impacted, you should have received an email from Carnival or your travel advisor. The email will have the instructions you need to reschedule or refund your cruise.

"Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones," Carnival wrote. "Your health and safety are important to us whether you're are on land or on one of our ships."

