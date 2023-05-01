Cars parked at Gilbert daycares become target in latest string of break-ins

Car break-ins in day care parking lots have become an issue in Gilbert after a series of these incidents were reported.

But, there was one thing in common the cars shared.

"The investigations have shown that all vehicles were unlocked at the time the burglaries took place," Gilbert Police said.

The department advises to always lock your car, bring all valuables with you, and of course, don't leave your children inside the car.

Gilbert Police say they’ve received at least 8 reports of car burglaries that may be related, within the last month. The incidents all happened around the same time – between 7 and 9 a.m.

The victims are all parents who were dropping their kids off at daycare.

Police are calling this a crime of opportunity – thieves watching as drivers park their cars every morning.

"Very creepy somebody would target parents that are dropping their kids off early before they go to work," said Leanne Mattingley with Wonderland Montessori.

Police say the reported incidents are located east of Lindsay Road between Baseline and Ocotillo in Gilbert. Police have sent notices to all daycare facilities in Gilbert.

"It was a surprise when I got that message from the police department, so we sent it to all the parents immediately, and I just think it’s something for us all to be looking out for, something you wouldn’t expect," Mattingley said.

"Some of the things they are taking are purses left in plain view. That’s why it’s important to take everything with you even if you think it’s only going to be a couple of seconds. It takes a thief just a few seconds to get into your vehicle and take your items," said Levi Leyba with the Gilbert Police Department.

Police say as the temperatures climb, so does the tendency for people to leave their engines and air conditioners running during drop off.

"It’s getting hotter, we will remind our parents to not leave their AC on, close the doors and lockup when they’re dropping their children off," Mattingley said.

If you think you've seen any suspicious activity, call Gilbert Police's nonemergency line at 480-503-6500.