Cartwright School District returning to 5-day week

The Brief Cartwright School District is returning to a five-day workweek. The district moved to a four-day week during COVID, and kept it afterward. Supporters say the move will give students more time in the classroom. Many teachers reportedly oppose the change.



A major shake-up is coming to a Phoenix area school district.

What we know:

The governing board of the Cartwright School District, which operates 20 K-8 schools in West Phoenix, voted 3-to-2 to put Fridays back on the calendar.

The backstory:

In March 2023, we reported that the district decided to move to a four-day week. The decision took effect during the 2023-2024 school year.

During COVID, Cartwright's schools adopted a four-day week for its students. The district's superintendent at the time, Leeann Aguilar Lawlor, said when in-person instructions resumed, they kept the four-day schedule for students because families overwhelmingly preferred it.

"They said having that extra day was a blessing. Really helped a lot," said Lawlor.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the move will give students more time in the classroom, and help the mostly lower-income students gain access to breakfast and lunch.

However, many teachers are opposing the change, with a recent survey of teachers at Cartwright showing that around 60% would either not return, or consider not returning, if the district switched to a five-day week.

What's next:

The return to a five-day week will start next school year.