Cartwright School District to continue with distance learning amid continuing surge in COVID-19 cases

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, schools are expanding their learning from home models to keep students and teachers safe.

In Phoenix, officials with Cartwright School District announced on Jan. 14 an extension to their virtual learning arrangements.

The decision was not a tough one for the Cartwright school board, who voted unanimously to continue distance learning.

In the meeting, school board members said current metrics do not allow for a return to in-person learning, because the threat of the infection remains substantial in the communities covered by the school district.

School board members said there is a 31% positive rate, and mentioned that the case numbers, as well as hospitalizations, are not reaching the metrics put in place. Members also added that because of the wait for the vaccine, it will be safer for everyone to remain at home.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)