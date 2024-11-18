Cash App settlement deadline; Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy l Morning News Brief

If you've used Cash App to transfer money, you may be eligible for part of a settlement; a major airline has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Monday, November 18.

1. Settlement deadline

Those who have used Cash App to transfer money in the last six years may be eligible for up to $2,500 as part of a class-action settlement over security breaches on the mobile payment app. Read more here.

2. Major airline files for bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following significant financial struggles due to mounting losses and debt maturities, the airline announced Monday. Read more here.

3. Hobbs visits the border

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is heading to the border on Monday to make a major announcement. Read more here.

4. AZ state Senate candidate dies in crash

A Democratic candidate for the Arizona state Senate was killed when his vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver, Tucson Police said. Read more here.

5. Carrot recall

A multi-state E. coli outbreak has been linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole carrots and baby carrots in the U.S. Read more here.

Today's weather

On Monday, we'll see a high near 70°F in Phoenix, which is cooler than normal for this time of the year. Read more here.