Cats abandoned outside Valley animal shelter amid extreme heat; 'Elf' actor arrested l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
From a man who was caught on camera leaving pregnant cats in a taped box outside a Valley animal shelter during extreme heat to an "Elf" actor arrested on an outstanding warrant, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 18.
1. "It is illegal to do that and it's cruel"
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Two cats were left inside a taped box with no shade outside a Gilbert animal rescue in 97-degree heat.
2. Suspects in violent Chandler home invasion indicted
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Three teens have been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office following a violent home invasion in Chandler that left two people hospitalized.
3. ‘Elf’ actor arrested on outstanding warrant
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Actor Faizon Love is locked up in Florida after local authorities arrested him this week on an outstanding warrant, according to jail records.
4. Opioid overdoes dropping dramatically in Maricopa County
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Health officials report that opioid overdoses dropped by more than half in Maricopa County, with declines of over 50% also recorded in Pima and Pinal counties.
5. Former Arizona student killed in B-52 crash
One of the eight people who were killed in a B-52 bomber crash in California has been identified as a former student at Embry-Riddle in Prescott.
A look at today's weather
Thursday in the Valley will be another warm one with a high near 107 degrees.
Click here for full forecast