Cats abandoned outside Valley animal shelter amid extreme heat; 'Elf' actor arrested l Morning News Brief

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From a man who was caught on camera leaving pregnant cats in a taped box outside a Valley animal shelter during extreme heat to an "Elf" actor arrested on an outstanding warrant, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 18.

1. "It is illegal to do that and it's cruel"

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2. Suspects in violent Chandler home invasion indicted

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3. ‘Elf’ actor arrested on outstanding warrant

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4. Opioid overdoes dropping dramatically in Maricopa County

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5. Former Arizona student killed in B-52 crash

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