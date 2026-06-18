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Cats abandoned outside Valley animal shelter amid extreme heat; 'Elf' actor arrested l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 18, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Published June 18, 2026 9:56 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

From a man who was caught on camera leaving pregnant cats in a taped box outside a Valley animal shelter during extreme heat to an "Elf" actor arrested on an outstanding warrant, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 18.

1. "It is illegal to do that and it's cruel"

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Cats left in taped box rescued during 108-degree heat in Gilbert
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Cats left in taped box rescued during 108-degree heat in Gilbert

Two cats were left inside a taped box with no shade outside a Gilbert animal rescue in 97-degree heat.

2. Suspects in violent Chandler home invasion indicted

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3 indicted in violent Chandler home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
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3 indicted in violent Chandler home invasion that left 2 hospitalized

Three teens have been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office following a violent home invasion in Chandler that left two people hospitalized.

3. ‘Elf’ actor arrested on outstanding warrant

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'Elf' actor Faizon Love arrested in Hillsborough County: Records
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'Elf' actor Faizon Love arrested in Hillsborough County: Records

Actor Faizon Love is locked up in Florida after local authorities arrested him this week on an outstanding warrant, according to jail records.

4. Opioid overdoes dropping dramatically in Maricopa County

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Arizona opioid overdoses drop: Maricopa County sees dramatic decrease in overdoses
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Arizona opioid overdoses drop: Maricopa County sees dramatic decrease in overdoses

Health officials report that opioid overdoses dropped by more than half in Maricopa County, with declines of over 50% also recorded in Pima and Pinal counties.

5. Former Arizona student killed in B-52 crash

Deadly B-52 crash: Ex-AZ student among 8 killed
Deadly B-52 crash: Ex-AZ student among 8 killed

Deadly B-52 crash: Ex-AZ student among 8 killed

One of the eight people who were killed in a B-52 bomber crash in California has been identified as a former student at Embry-Riddle in Prescott.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/18/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/18/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/18/26

Thursday in the Valley will be another warm one with a high near 107 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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